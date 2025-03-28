LA Times Today: USC and UCLA women’s basketball teams reach Sweet 16

USC’s sophomore sensation suffered a torn ACL earlier this week in a win over Mississippi State. The Trojans will be back in action on Saturday as they face Kansas State.



Meanwhile, UCLA continues to roll through the tourney. The bruins will face Ole Miss Friday.



For a preview, Kelvin Washington joined USC writer Ryan Kartje and UCLA writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen.