LA Times Today: Noses can be made smaller, breasts bigger — and legs longer. Here’s the brutal procedure

A growing number of people are turning to an unlikely medical procedure to increase their height. The surgery was originally developed to treat deformities and limb discrepancies, but it’s now being used for cosmetic reasons.



L.A. Times reporter Brittny Mejia wrote about the emotional, physical and financial price patients pay.



This story contains video of the procedure you might find unpleasant.