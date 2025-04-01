Visitng one of the largest collections of original moving images in the world

With over 350,000 movies, 170,000 TV shows, and a staggering 27 million feet of newsreel footage (or about 600 million feet of film in total), the UCLA Film & Television Archive is one of the largest collections of original moving images in the world. Spanning over a century of film history—from the silent era to today—they preserve just about every format imaginable.

Tom Carroll stopped by the Packard Humanities Institute Stoa, located in Santa Clarita, to chat with the director of the archive, May Hong HaDuong, to see what it takes to preserve and showcase celluloid history. If you want to know more, you can check out http://cinema.ucla.edu or visit http://youtube.com/UCLAFTVArchive, or see a free screening at the Billy Wilder Theater in Westwood, which screens items from their archives.



