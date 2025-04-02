LA Times Today: Errol Morris’ new Charles Manson documentary presents alternative theories about killings

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In August 1969 Charles Manson’s followers killed seven people on his orders. Now, nearly 60 years later, a new Netflix documentary revisits the gruesome killings and challenges one of the most famous theories about the case known as “Helter Skelter.”



Academy Award winner Errol Morris directed the documentary, called “Chaos: The Manson Murders” and joined Lisa McRee from Cambridge, Massachusetts.