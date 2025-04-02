Ventura Ocean View Retreat | Ventura, CA

A stunning hillside retreat in Ventura, CA, offering panoramic ocean & city views that captivate from sunrise to sunset. This beautifully updated home boasts an open-concept design & a multi-level, versatile floor plan. The modern kitchen features sleek finishes, a stone backsplash, ample counter space, & a seamless flow into the dining and living areas, making it perfect for entertaining with breathtaking views of the city lights. The spacious & thoughtfully reimagined lot includes a tranquil backyard with a fire pit, built-in outdoor kitchen, & a private sauna with an outdoor shower—complete with views—creating your very own oasis. The primary suite offers an escape with vaulted ceilings, views, and complete privacy on its own level, complemented by a large ensuite bathroom & generous closet/vanity space. Additional features include owned solar with a Tesla power wall, Tesla car charger and an owned water softener, adding modern efficiency to this sophisticated home. Ideally located near Ventura’s vibrant downtown, beaches, hiking trails, and schools, 3124 Grove Street is a must-see for those seeking a coastal lifestyle with breathtaking views and modern amenities.3124 Grove St. Ventura, CA, 93003$1,850,000Hitchcock + AssociatesKylie Cardenas805.402.3969DRE#: 02066142