Take a movie, leave a movie

After L.A. Weekly stopped using their newspaper stand on Hillhurst Avenue, Los Feliz resident Brian Morrison began to notice it collecting dust. A former Blockbuster employee, Morrison had the idea to upcycle one of the stands and store DVDs and VHS tapes for community members to take and donate. Free Blockbuster kiosks multiplied from there, with locations spawning all around the country after other nostalgic cinephiles caught on. To learn more, visit freeblockbuster.org.



Video by Rebecca Castillo.