Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:36
Take a movie, leave a movie
California

Take a movie, leave a movie

By Rebecca Castillo
After L.A. Weekly stopped using their newspaper stand on Hillhurst Avenue, Los Feliz resident Brian Morrison began to notice it collecting dust. A former Blockbuster employee, Morrison had the idea to upcycle one of the stands and store DVDs and VHS tapes for community members to take and donate. Free Blockbuster kiosks multiplied from there, with locations spawning all around the country after other nostalgic cinephiles caught on. To learn more, visit freeblockbuster.org.

Video by Rebecca Castillo.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

Advertisement