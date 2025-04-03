LA Times Today: This hidden L.A. stargazing party is ‘more interesting than going to a bar’

Los Angeles is the “City of Stars.” But our smoggy skies and light pollution can make it seem hard to stargaze without the help of observatories like Mt. Wilson.



Enter: Star Party Silverlake.



The event, hosted by the Los Angeles Astronomical Society, brings stargazing down from the mountains and into the heart of the city, and encourages attendees, young and old, to keep looking up.