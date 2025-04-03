LA Times Today: Interior Secretary Burgum eyes national monuments for energy resources

There are more than 100 national monuments across the United States, stretching from coast to coast. They are protected as sites of significant cultural and ecological resources.



But a new directive from the Trump administration could open these protected lands to logging, mining, and drilling.



L.A. Times wildlife reporter Lila Seidman joined Lisa McRee with more.