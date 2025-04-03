LA Times Today: U.S. program tracking Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children will soon be terminated

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began; sitting with CBS News to tell their stories of escape. Researchers out of Yale were tracking the missing children when the Trump administration suddenly pulled their funding in March. Now, just as suddenly, they reversed policy.



Dr. Kristina Hook is an assistant professor at Kennesaw State University and an expert in the Ukraine-Russia war.