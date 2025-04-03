Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:17
Nintendo previews the Nintendo Switch 2 and new Mario Kart and Donkey Kong games
Entertainment & Arts

Nintendo previews the Nintendo Switch 2 and new Mario Kart and Donkey Kong games

By Todd Martens
 and Mark E. Potts
Nintendo threw a media preview of their new console, the Nintendo Switch 2, in New York City. The Los Angeles Times’ Todd Martens tried it out and played a few of the most anticipated titles.
Todd Martens

Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine. Martens has contributed to numerous books, including “The Big Lebowski: An Illustrated, Annotated History of the Greatest Cult Film of All Time.” He continues to torture himself by rooting for the Chicago Cubs and, while he likes dogs, he is more of a cat person.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

