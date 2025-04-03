Aaron Paul and Eiza Gonzalez of ‘Ash’ answer Very Important Questions

Aaron Paul, Eiza González and director Flying Lotus answer our Very Important Questions about their latest film, “Ash.” In “Ash” a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed. Her investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events.

