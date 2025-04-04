A lumber company is saving dead trees in fire zones from mulching

Oftentimes, when a tree dies near development, it is chopped up and mulched into oblivion. But why waste all of that perfectly good lumber? That’s what Jeff Perry thought, so he founded Angel City Lumber in 2015 with a mission of “reconnect[ing] Angelenos to their Los Angeles community trees by making wood products from fallen neighborhood trees,” says Perry.

Tom Carroll stopped by their shop near the 6th Street Bridge to hear about a new project they are launching. Perry wants to save trees that died in the Eaton Fire, mill them and offer that lumber to Altadenens as they rebuild their homes.



