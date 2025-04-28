The engineering marvel that carries water under a mountain to Southern California

The San Jacinto Tunnel is a 13-mile-long, concrete-lined water tunnel built between 1933 and 1939, carrying Colorado River water beneath the San Jacinto Mountains to Southern California. As part of the Colorado River Aqueduct, it remains a critical piece of 1930s-era infrastructure.