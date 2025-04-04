LA Times Today: California’s monarch butterfly population plummets; fire wipes out Topanga habitat

For so many people, the classroom transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly is one of their earliest experiences with science and nature. Which is why it’s so distressing to know that the monarch butterfly population has been plummeting since the 1980s.



Now, the fires in January may have made a bad situation even worse.



L.A. Times reporter Clara Harter joined Lisa McRee with more.