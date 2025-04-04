Do you live in a wildfire hazard zone?

Cal Fire added at least 2.8 million Californians into its Fire Hazard Severity Zones.

The zones, referenced in over 100 sections of code and regulation, are tied to home hardening, defensible space and other fire safety requirements.

As the state begins a roughly five-month adoption process, The Times analyzed where the new zones cover and what they mean for residents.