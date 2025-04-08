LA Times Today: In Altadena and Pacific Palisades, burned lots are hitting the market

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Homeowners who lost it all in the L.A. wildfires are now faced with a difficult decision: attempt the costly process of rebuilding or just sell? Some have chosen to get out, with dozens of burned lots already hitting the market. Now developers are seizing on the opportunity.



L.A. Times housing reporter Andrew Khouri told Lisa McRee more.