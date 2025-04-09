LA Times Today: ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ brings authentic magic to the Hollywood Pantages

The wizardry of Harry Potter has entranced fans through seven books and movies. And now the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is at the Hollywood Pantages Theater.



The sorcery comes to life with a spectacular array of illusions, tricks and magical spells and it all happens live on stage.



We got to go behind the scenes for a captivating look at Harry’s world.