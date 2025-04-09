Free Bob Baker Day at L.A. State Historic Park

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Not sure what to do this Sunday? Stop by L.A. State Historic Park for Bob Baker Day, an annual festival full of art activities, live performances and more hosted by Bob Baker Marionette Theater. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation if possible.



To RSVP or learn more, visit bobbakerday.com.



Video by Rebecca Castillo.