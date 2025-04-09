Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:20
Free Bob Baker Day at L.A. State Historic Park
California

Free Bob Baker Day at L.A. State Historic Park

By Rebecca Castillo
Not sure what to do this Sunday? Stop by L.A. State Historic Park for Bob Baker Day, an annual festival full of art activities, live performances and more hosted by Bob Baker Marionette Theater. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation if possible.

To RSVP or learn more, visit bobbakerday.com.

Video by Rebecca Castillo.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

Advertisement