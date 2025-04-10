LA Times Today: Behind the ‘gladiator fights’ in L.A. juvenile halls

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Last year, we showed you this video of a teenage boy being beaten by fellow inmates at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, all while L.A. probation officers watched.



Now, an indictment of 30 officers who not only allowed the violence but allegedly orchestrated it.



L.A. Times reporter Rebecca Ellis writes that while the indictment shocked many, others say the brawls are nothing new.