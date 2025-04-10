LA Times Today: California activist accused of conspiring to defraud investors

Joe Sanberg’s life reads like a rags to riches story tailor made for the movies: A poor kid from the O.C. raised by a single mother, goes on to Harvard before making millions on wall street. He was known for his anti-poverty advocacy and trying to raise the minimum wage.



But now, Sanberg now stands accused of defrauding people of millions of dollars.



L.A. Times reporter Andrew Campa joined Lisa McRee with the story.