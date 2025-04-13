How could tariffs affect California’s farm exports?

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Bianca Kaprielian, a citrus farmer, co-owns a company that sells organic citrus and vegetables for a group of California growers. She says recent announcements about U.S. tariffs have created uncertainty for farmers, and could add to the challenges facing the state’s agriculture industry.