LA Times Today: Why cacao ceremonies are becoming more popular in L.A.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A growing number of wellness spaces around L.A. are hosting cacao ceremonies. The ritual involves drinking raw cacao to facilitate spiritual and emotional healing. The drink is said to evoke a warm and uplifting feeling.



L.A. Times spirituality reporter Deborah Netburn went to a cacao ceremony and told Lisa McRee about it.