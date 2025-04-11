LA Times Today: Why cacao ceremonies are becoming more popular in L.A.
A growing number of wellness spaces around L.A. are hosting cacao ceremonies. The ritual involves drinking raw cacao to facilitate spiritual and emotional healing. The drink is said to evoke a warm and uplifting feeling.
L.A. Times spirituality reporter Deborah Netburn went to a cacao ceremony and told Lisa McRee about it.
