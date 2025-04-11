LA Times Today: Kelp could be among fires’ casualties

The January Palisades and Eaton fires killed 30 people, scorched more than 40,000 acres and destroyed 12,000 buildings. But the damage wasn’t just on land. Those fires are also having an unexpected consequence in our ocean.



