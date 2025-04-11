LA Times Today: Families flock to Mexican murder ranch, hoping for signs of loved ones

Protesters take to the streets throughout Mexico, demanding justice for the 120,000 people who’ve disappeared. Most of the missing are victims of Mexico’s ruthless drug cartels. Many may have died at a recently discovered cartel death camp.



L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick McDonnell joined Lisa McRee with the story of the ranch that Mexican newspapers have called the “Mexican Auschwitz.”