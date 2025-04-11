Demolishing the Fry’s Electronics in Burbank

Wondering what happened to the Fry’s Electronics in Burbank? After seeing a post on @americanaatbrandmemes that it was being torn down, Rebecca Castillo stopped by the site in time to witness the demolition of the iconic spaceship.



The store opened its Burbank location in 1995 and closed in 2021. Although the demolition crew wasn’t able to save the spaceship, they did preserve one alien relic from the building.



The lot, which is on the corner of Hollywood Way and Vanowen Street, is slated for the construction of apartment buildings with around 800 units.