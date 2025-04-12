Advertisement
Texas oil company fined $18 million for unapproved work along California coast
By Grace Toohey
 and Albert Brave Tiger Lee
In an action cheered by environmentalists, the California Coastal Commission on April 10 voted to fine a Texas-based oil firm $18 million for failing to obtain necessary permits and reviews in its controversial push to revive oil production off Santa Barbara’s coast. In addition to the fine — the largest in the commission’s history— the company was ordered to halt all pipeline work and begin restoration efforts after commissioners unanimously found that Sable Offshore Corp. had violated the California Coastal Act for months.
The meeting drew hundreds, both in support of and against the project. And while the decision marks a significant escalation in the showdown between coastal authorities and Sable officials, it’s probably not the end. Sable has already sued the commission, claiming “overreach,” arguing that the commission doesn’t have the authority to oversee the pipeline work. The state disagrees.
