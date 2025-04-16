Newsom announces California lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a lawsuit contesting President Trump’s executive authority to enact international tariffs without congressional approval. The governor’s office said the legal action will argue that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump cited to impose tariffs, does not grant him the ability to unilaterally adopt tariffs on goods imported into the U.S.
