Ramy Youssef answers our Very Important Questions about “#1 Happy Family USA”

From Usher and well-endowed men to his favorite “South Park” joke, Ramy Youssef answered our Very Important Questions about his new adult-animated series, “#1 Happy Family USA.”



“#1 Happy Family USA,” which just premiered on Amazon Prime Video, follows “the maniacally upbeat Husseins - the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 ‘Amreeka,’” according to its official synopsis. “With satire and absurdity,” the show, co-created by Ramy Toussef and #SouthPark alum Pam Brady, “redefines finding humor in hardship as they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbors.”



In addition to Youssef, the show features the voices of Alia Shawkat, Salma Hindy, Randa Jarrar, Azhar Usman, Chris Redd, Akaash Singh, Whitmer Thomas and Mandy Moore, among others.