The fight to reopen the Cinerama Dome

The Cinerama Dome opened in 1963 and closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past five years, the historic landmark has sat boarded-up and vacant. The theater is owned by the Decurion Corporation, who has not confirmed any plans or timelines for the building. However, some dedicated fans of the theater have launched a campaign for the theater to reopen, including circulating a petition and organizing a pop-up rally.



Video by Rebecca Castillo