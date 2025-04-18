Advertisement
A tale of two artworks
Tom stopped by North Hollywood on Monday to check out Carlos Agredano‘s sculpture “Fume” and to join a walking tour led by Vincent Enrique Hernandez, AKA Valley Tours.

By Tom Carroll
Turns out “Fume” is funded by Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) and is roving around Los Angeles over the next few months collecting air quality data. If you want to see the sculpture IRL, here is a tentative schedule (dates and locations may change) that Carlos shared, check his Instagram (@homeboysdontcry) for more details.
Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

