A tale of two artworks

Tom stopped by North Hollywood on Monday to check out Carlos Agredano‘s sculpture “Fume” and to join a walking tour led by Vincent Enrique Hernandez, AKA Valley Tours.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Turns out “Fume” is funded by Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) and is roving around Los Angeles over the next few months collecting air quality data. If you want to see the sculpture IRL, here is a tentative schedule (dates and locations may change) that Carlos shared, check his Instagram (@homeboysdontcry) for more details.