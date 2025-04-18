A tale of two artworks
Tom stopped by North Hollywood on Monday to check out Carlos Agredano‘s sculpture “Fume” and to join a walking tour led by Vincent Enrique Hernandez, AKA Valley Tours.
Turns out “Fume” is funded by Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) and is roving around Los Angeles over the next few months collecting air quality data. If you want to see the sculpture IRL, here is a tentative schedule (dates and locations may change) that Carlos shared, check his Instagram (@homeboysdontcry) for more details.