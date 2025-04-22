Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias and Jo Koy announce possibly the largest comedy show in history

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy on Tuesday announced they’ll be performing the first stand-up performance at SoFi Stadium March 21, 2026–setting their sights on a sold-out crowd of 70,000 fans. If achieved, this number would eclipse the current Guinness record-holding comedy audience of 67,733 achieved by German comedian Mario Barth at the Olympiastadion, in Berlin, Germany in 2008.