The end of Cheech & Chong?

“Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie” reunites the stoner comedy duo on the big screen for the first time in more than 40 years. The documentary, David Bushell’s feature-film directorial debut, is a deep dive into the telling their story — in their own words. The film relies on interviews — both archival and news — as well as photos, animation and a little bit of road-trip movie-making magic.



Los Angeles Times reporter Adam Tschorn sat with the duo to ask them the hardest question: is this actually the end?