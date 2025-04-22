Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:35
The end of Cheech & Chong?
Entertainment & Arts

The end of Cheech & Chong?

By Adam Tschorn
 and Mark E. Potts
“Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie” reunites the stoner comedy duo on the big screen for the first time in more than 40 years. The documentary, David Bushell’s feature-film directorial debut, is a deep dive into the telling their story — in their own words. The film relies on interviews — both archival and news — as well as photos, animation and a little bit of road-trip movie-making magic.

Los Angeles Times reporter Adam Tschorn sat with the duo to ask them the hardest question: is this actually the end?
Entertainment & Arts
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement