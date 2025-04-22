LA Times Today: Pope Francis remembered as outspoken supporter of church reform

The Catholic Church is preparing to choose a new pope, following the death of Pope Francis today at the age of 88. The College of Cardinals has begun assembling at the Vatican for the centuries-old, secretive ritual known as the conclave.



The pope was last seen publicly on Sunday, when he delivered an Easter blessing to the crowd in St. Peter’s square. He also met briefly with Vice President J.D. Vance.



Francis will be remembered as an outspoken supporter of church reform and as a champion for the poor and for the environment.



Joe Ferullo is the CEO of the National Catholic Reporter and joined Lisa McRee with a look at Pope Francis’s legacy.