LA Times Today: Lakers coach JJ Redick aims to fix Palisades rec center

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Since early January, Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been displaying his leadership skills both on and off the court. The first year coach is trying to balance Lakers title aspirations while also trying to help rebuild the Palisades.



Redick and his family lost everything in the fire and despite living in the Palisades for just a short time they’ve developed a strong bond within the community.



L.A. Times Lakers writer Dan Woike recently returned to the Palisades with an emotional JJ Redick.