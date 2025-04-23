LA Times Today: Bass proposes laying off about 1,650 city workers, a quarter of them civilians at LAPD
Mayor Karen Bass outlined the dire state of L.A.’s economic situation on Monday. Her budget projection comes at a difficult time for the mayor as she finds herself facing growing opposition. The big question: Can she deliver on her promise of a speedy fire recovery while dealing with a full-blown budget crisis?
L.A. Times city hall reporter David Zahniser joined Lisa McRee with more.
