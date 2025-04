Once nearly extinct, California wolves are on the comeback. Should ranchers be allowed to shoot them?

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Once hunted to near extinction, California wolves have made a dramatic comeback. The problem: No matter how hard wildlife officials try to direct the wolves toward their natural prey, they seem to find the bigger, slower, domesticated cows wandering through wide-open pastures a lot more appealing.