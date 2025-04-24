LA Times Today: Patt Says: Southern California found gold first, and we’re still looking

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



California’s early statehood was defined by the gold rush that started in the late 1840s, giving us the name “49ers.” Miners hoping to strike it rich flocked to Northern California from around the world.



But, as L.A. Times Patt Morrison writes, gold was actually discovered in SoCal first, and a new gold rush could bring another boom to this area.



Here’s what Patt says.