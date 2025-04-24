LA Times Today: Trailblazing chef Roy Choi shares the evolution of his cooking in new cookbook

Roy Choi is a trailblazing chef, entrepreneur and author – best known for revolutionizing the L.A. food scene with his Kogi BBQ food truck. His cooking blends the flavors of his culture and the diverse culinary landscape of L.A.



And now, his new book, “The Choi of Cooking” provides a flavorful journey through his life, with personal stories and recipes. Roy will at the L.A. Times Festival of Books this weekend, but first, he joined Lisa McRee.