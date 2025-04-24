LA Times Today: This professor studies dictatorships. He helped convince Harvard to stand up to Trump
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
- Share via
Harvard University is at war with the Trump administration over a list of demands that could radically alter the school’s policies and its funding.
So far, Harvard is pushing back with the help of political science professor Steven Levitsky, who wrote a book called “How Democracies Die.” And now, he has a dire warning for America: He says we’re witnessing the collapse of our democracy.
Professor Levitsky joined Lisa McRee.
So far, Harvard is pushing back with the help of political science professor Steven Levitsky, who wrote a book called “How Democracies Die.” And now, he has a dire warning for America: He says we’re witnessing the collapse of our democracy.
Professor Levitsky joined Lisa McRee.