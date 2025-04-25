LA Times Today: 7 Chileans accused of stealing millions in valuables from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Over the last several months a number of high profile pro athletes have been the targets of home burglaries. The latest victim is Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell. Thieves have also targeted Kansas City chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as his teammate Travis Kelce. They’ve taken jewelry, watches, cash and valuables.



And now prosecutors say at least some of those crimes are connected to a South American crime ring.



L.A. Times enterprise reporter Steve Henson has been covering the story.