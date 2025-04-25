LA Times Today: These bleating firefighters have an insatiable appetite for wildfire fuel — weeds

Throughout California, unlikely teams of firefighters are stepping up to do their part: goats.



These grazing animals are being deployed to clear dry brush and vegetation, helping reduce the fuel that feeds wildfires. It’s a natural, eco-friendly strategy that’s gaining ground across the state.



To learn more about Fire Grazers, you can find them at goatsrock.com.