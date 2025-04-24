Beloved arts institution celebrates 25 years

The Velaslavasay Panorama is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary this Saturday by throwing a party. This beloved arts institution was started by artist Sara Velas in 2000, and has called the Union Theater in West Adams home since 2005.

Inside, you’ll find a theater, a lush garden and its namesake, a hand-painted panorama which is a form of proto cinema that was popular in the 19th century. Think of it sort of like painted 360 video. Tom wanted to chat with folks who run the space to hear how this small non-profit is weathering stiff economic headwinds that many smaller-scale arts institutions are facing in 2025.



