Ben Affleck and the “The Accountant 2” family answer our Very Important Questions
By Nicholas Ducassi
 and Mark E. Potts
Snipers, statistics and brotherly assassins??? Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Gavin O’Connor answer Very Important Questions about “The Accountant 2.”

Now out in theaters, “The Accountant 2” follows accountant/assassin Christian Wolff (Affleck) on his quest to solve the murder with the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal). “As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search,” reads the film’s official synopsis.
Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

