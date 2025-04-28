Smoke cleared, crime soared: Residential burglary up nearly 450% in fire-ravaged Altadena

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In the wake of the devastating Eaton fire, Altadena has been hit with a wave of residential burglary as thieves target abandoned properties, sending anxiety surging through the already traumatized community. Burglars have been breaking into homes, stealing appliances, ripping up copper pipes and even taking melted silver from the ashes. In the Pacific Palisades, however, residents-only checkpoints remain in place and there has not been a similar surge in crime. This discrepancy in burn-scar security has left some Altadena homeowners feeling frustrated and abandoned.