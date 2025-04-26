Advertisement
Wil Wheaton feels a certain way about AI | Very Important Questions
Entertainment & Arts

By Mark E. Potts
 and Yadira Flores
Actor and author Wil Wheaton stopped by our studio at the Festival of Books to answer some Very Important Questions and tell us his favorite book as a kid and which word is his favorite (hint: not kid friendly.)
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Yadira Flores

Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

