30 book recommendations from 30 people at the 30th Festival of Books

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The L.A. Times returned to USC for its 30th annual Festival of Books. Bookworm correspondent @bexcastillo stopped by to chat with some people and find out what people are reading.



Got any must-read recommendations? Let us know in the comments.