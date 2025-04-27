Wilmer Valderrama on his vanilla tobacco scented book | Very Important Questions

Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.