VIDEO | 00:57
Chelsea Handler has... interesting writing habits | Very Important Questions
Entertainment & Arts

By Yadira Flores
 and Mark E. Potts
Author, comedian and actor Chelsea Handler stopped by the L.A. Times Festival of Books to talk about writing, words and answer Very Important Questions.
Entertainment & ArtsBooks
Yadira Flores

Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

