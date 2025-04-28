Advertisement
The Criterion Closet comes to Los Angeles
By Rebecca Castillo
The Criterion Collection brought their mobile closet van to Vidiots in Eagle Rock this weekend. Some dedicated cinephiles arrived as early as 5 a.m. to secure spots in line. For any avid Letterboxd users who missed the event, the mobile closet will be returning to L.A. on June 6 and 7 at the American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

📹: Rebecca Castillo
✏️: Tim Grierson
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

