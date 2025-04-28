The Criterion Closet comes to Los Angeles
The Criterion Collection brought their mobile closet van to Vidiots in Eagle Rock this weekend. Some dedicated cinephiles arrived as early as 5 a.m. to secure spots in line. For any avid Letterboxd users who missed the event, the mobile closet will be returning to L.A. on June 6 and 7 at the American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.
📹: Rebecca Castillo
✏️: Tim Grierson
