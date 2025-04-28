The Criterion Closet comes to Los Angeles

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Criterion Collection brought their mobile closet van to Vidiots in Eagle Rock this weekend. Some dedicated cinephiles arrived as early as 5 a.m. to secure spots in line. For any avid Letterboxd users who missed the event, the mobile closet will be returning to L.A. on June 6 and 7 at the American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.



To read the print version of this story, visit latimes.com



📹: Rebecca Castillo

✏️: Tim Grierson