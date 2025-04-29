LA Times Today: New desalination technology being tested in California could lower costs of tapping seawater

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Californians could soon be drinking water from the Pacific Ocean. A new company is testing deep sea desalination technology that can turn saltwater to drinking water without the harmful effects to the environment.



L.A. Times water reporter Ian James brought Lisa McRee the story.